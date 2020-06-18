Why “Qualified Immunity” could stand in the way of police reform

by: Trevor Shirley

WASHINGTON, DC – As Congress tries to come up with a plan for police reform that each side is happy with, the issue of qualified immunity could be a major hurdle.

NewsChannel 34’s Trevor Shirley shows us what exactly qualified immunity means, and why some in Washington say there is a solution.

“Qualified immunity” – it’s the legal doctrine that could upend Congress’s chance to pass police reform.

Jesse Kelley, Former Defense Attorney: “qualified immunity allows courts to dismiss cases against officers who have committed unnecessary acts of force.”

Former Defense Attorney and R Street Institute legal expert Jesse Kelley says qualified immunity in most cases protects a government and its employees from civil lawsuits.

“some believe that qualified immunity is necessary for police officers to be able to do their jobs,” says Kelley.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL: “there should be a price to be paid for wrongdoing.”

Democrats like Illinois Senator Dick Durbin say victims should be able to sue local governments when police officers violate civil rights.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL: “Because it’s a lesson learned to that county when it comes to the conduct and training and hiring of individuals.”

And Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun agrees to a point.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-IN: “I think it’s time we change it. Not eliminate it, but modify it.”

Braun will introduce legislation next week to keep some qualified immunity in place.

<Sen. Mike Braun, R-IN> “but it would also enable individuals that have some horrific example of what should not be protected…it would enable that type of repercussion.”

Braun thinks there’s a chance to find some middle ground.

“There are some democrats i think will be interested in a modified version…and there are some republicans I’m hoping that will come along.”

The House and Senate will begin debating the issue next week.

