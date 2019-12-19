Why President Trump’s trial may be delayed

WASHINGTON, DC – The historic impeachment vote in the House of Representatives does not mean President Trump will be removed from office.

That will be decided in the Senate trial.

NewsChannel 34’s Alexandra Limon explains why there may be a delay.

The House of Represenatives voted to impeach President Trump but now it’s unclear when the Articles of Impeachment will be delivered to the US Senate and the delay is drawing critism from the Republican leaders.

{SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL / R-KY}

they said impeachment was so urgent that it could not event wait for due process,but now they’re content to sit on their hands.

{REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY/ R-CA}

now we have the own Speaker of the House, who is so embarrassed that she admits the failure of this impeachment that she will not even send it to the senate.

{NANCY PELOSI / SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE}

Frankly, I don’t care what the Republicans say.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s waiting to decide which members of the House will present the case in Senate Trial.

But Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer says holding the Articles is strategic.

{REP. EARL BLUMENAUER / D-OR}

an opportunity to try to get a fair process. McConnell is already working hand in glove with the White House and there’s no agreement on critical witnesses.

{ALEXANDRA LIMON / WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT}

The timing matters because once the articles of impeachment are delivered… the constitution requires a senate trial begin the next day.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAYS THE BURDEN OF PROOF IS ON HOUSE DEMOCRATS

{SEN. MIKE ROUNDS / R-SD}

actually convince the senate for removal from office. so far I have not seen that.

The Republican majority in the Senate will also decide the trial process and could call additional witnesses or request more documents before they take their own vote on whether to remove President Trump from office.