WHRW’s Mad Trivia Party’s creator celebrates the 40th anniversary

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University student’s desire to engage a wider audience back in 1979 has gone on to become a weekly institution at the campus radio station WHRW.

Mitch Berkey, Class of ’79, has returned to BU for a special 40th anniversary broadcast of The Mad Trivia Party, a show he created in January of ’79.

The Mad Trivia Party is an interactive call-in show that asks the audience to call in answers to questions and pose some questions of their own.

Berkey had hosted a sports call-in show, but thought that trivia might generate more callers.

The show was an instant hit, not only on campus, but among members of the broader Triple Cities community.

“It’s not just the trivia answers. It’s a party. So, there’s a lot of back and forth between the listeners, getting to know them, doing a deep dive into some of them. That’s a real significant part of the entertainment, a component of the show, which continues to make it interesting. At the end of the day, it’s all about the people who call in,” says Berkey.

Here are before and after photos of Mitch and his girlfriend, now wife, Mara.

Berkey says students would often call in to compete at singing TV theme songs using team names like the Mudheads, the Cliffhangers and the Teentones.

While he hosted the show alone, it has since grown into a panel format.

It’s currently hosted by Chris played by Charles Berman.

There will be a special 3-hour anniversary show this evening from 7 to 10 on WHRW, 90 point 5 FM.

The station also live streams at WHRWFM.org.