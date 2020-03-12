Whole in the Wall restaurant prepares for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

BINGHAMTON, NY – Whole in the Wall restaurant is preparing its annual Saint Patrick’s Day celebration this Saturday and reminds customers that they have the option to eat in or take out.

Special menu items include Irish beef stew, plus a vegan version, potato cheddar soup, homemade Irish soda bread, Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheesecake and Guinness Stout Cake.

And for the 25th year, there will be live Celtic music by Curt Osgood and friends as they perform jigs, reels and airs from 11:30 to 2:30.

Owner Eliot Fiks says he sees himself as continuing a treasured Southside Binghamton tradition.

“SWAT Sullivans used to be just half a block away and they used to do a spread for St. Patrick’s Day. So, we like to feel like we’re continuing in the tradition of SWAT Sullivan’s for the Southside.”

Fiks urges customers who may be nervous about going out to eat to consider takeout.

You can place your order at 722-5138 and they’ll even bring it out to your car in the parking lot if requested.

Whole in the Wall also offers delivery through Mr. Delivery.

For more information or to make online seating reservations, go to WholeInTheWall.com.