Whitney Point recognizes seniors through banners

WHITNEY POINT, NY – One of the smaller local school districts is showing off their senior’s smiling faces.

Whitney Point High School printed banners with pictures of their 73 seniors on them and displayed them outside.

The project was funded by the school’s Booster Club and was completed by the parents of the seniors.

This is the third recognition effort by the parents, following a large 5 by 15 banner and yard signs.

Mother of a senior and Whitney Point Kindergarten teacher Sharryl Tiderencel says the the current situation is hard on the parents as well as the student.

“Encouraging them that, ‘you’re making history here.’ It’s gonna be ok. I’ve seen lots of things where they were born in the time of 9/11, and now this is just another milestone in their life, and to really embrace that and go out into the world and do great things with that,” says Tiderencel.

Whitney Point High School Principal Dan Sweeney says that the banners will become an important keepsake for the students as well.

Tiderencel says that there is still one more surprise up their sleeves for the students when they come to pick up their cap and gowns next Friday.

Alternate graduation plans are also in the works.