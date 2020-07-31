Whitney Point man arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to Sheriff’s Office

by: NC 34 Staff

WHITNEY POINT, NY – A Whitney Point man was arrested after allegedly showing up drunk at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

38 year-old William Labar entered the Broome County Sheriff’s Office with a child in an attempt to visit the pistol permit office for personal business.

A deputy observed that Labar was displaying signs of intoxication.

Labar was uncooperative throughout the investigation and refused field sobriety testing and a breath test.

He was ultimately charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI for doing so with a child under 16 years-old, and endangering the welfare of a child.

