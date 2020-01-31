Whitney Point High School teacher holds vaping lab to demonstrate how vaping effects the cells in the body

WHITNEY POINT, NY- Whitney Point High School students got an important lesson in real life science Wednesday.

Living Environment students conducted an experiment to see how vape chemicals react to real organisms that mimic the ones in their bodies.

The experiment included using tetrahymena, single celled organisms that mimic the trachea of human throats.

Students observed the tetrahymena, swimming normally until they interact with vape chemicals, in which they then stopped swimming and died.

Living Environment teacher Jesse Hartley says demonstration is one of the best ways to teach.

“It’s an eye opening thing. To see the effect on a living tissue, or a living cell, and then they can kind of compare that to their own tissues within their lungs because I’m trying to encourage students not to try the product, when the temptation is out there,” says Hartley.

Hartley says it’s important that students have a knowledge of what’s going in their lungs before they are tempted to try it.

The labs were made possible by the Advancing Secondary Science Education through Tetrahymena program at Cornell University.