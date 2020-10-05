Whitney Point High School goes remote for one week

BINGHAMTON, NY – Seton has announced plans to go remote temporarily, but they aren’t the only one.

Whitney Point High School will also conduct fully virtual learning until October 13, according to a letter posted on the district’s website.

Though the district only has one positive case, the decision was made due to the number of faculty and staff unavailable while in quarantine.

According to the COVID-19 school dashboard, Binghamton School district has 7 staff positives and have not started in person learning in any of its schools.

