White House decorates for Christmas

WASHINGTON D.C, Today, the White House unveiled this year’s Christmas decorations.

First Lady Melania Trump and more than 200 volunteers from all 50 states helped bring this year’s theme “The Spirit of America” to life.

NewsChannel 34’s Raquel Martin got an early, inside look at this year’s holiday showcase at the White House, which is now open to visitors.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

A live orchestra, dazzling lights, wall to wall ornaments and 800 feet of garland now decorate the halls.

This year’s theme is the Spirit of America.

The stripes of red, white and blue now drape the mirrors, and fireplace of the Historic East Room.

In the Blue Room sits 18 feet of official White House tree.

Harvested from the woods of Pennsylvania.

On it – ornaments and handmade flowers representing each state.

First Lady Melania Trump has been prepping for this moment since July.

But she didn’t do it alone, more than 200 volunteers from all 50 sates lent a hand in the yearly tradition.

Unlike previous years the First Lady was unable to attend this year’s highly anticipated unveiling, as she and he President jet off to London for a United Nations summit.

But over the weekend she posted a video to Twitter – showcasing details like the 200 pounds of ginger bread house.

The massive dessert highlights some of the countries most recognizable landmarks.

The annual White House decoration event created by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in 1961 remains a rich tradition in the People’s House.

And while the President and First Lady may be away…

The majestic spirit of America remains alive this holiday season.