Western New York to begin reopening

ALBANY, NY – Western New York is the latest region to get the go-ahead today to begin their phased re-opening tomorrow, yet the Capitol Region is still waiting to get an official ‘all-clear.’

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest on the process and where the Upstate regions stand.

Over the weekend the Governor announced that Western New York and the Capital Region were on-track to hit their metrics to begin their re-openings this week.

While we’re still waiting to hear about a date for a Capital Region re-opening- the state’s regional COVID-19 monitoring dashboard shows that both the Capital Region and Western New York are expected to have 30 contact tracers per 100-thousand residents–the last metric needed to begin reopening.

So far the Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, North Country and Central New York have begun the re-opening process.

The Governor says 14 days from entering the current phase is the guideline for moving to the next phase of the reopening because that is the incubation period of the virus.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

14 days is the guideline.

If there is virtually no increase in the indicators could you argue you’re doing better than anticipated and open faster, sure you could, and that’d be a reasonable theory based on the numbers, but let’s keep it on the numbers. Let’s keep it on the facts.

Last week it appeared that the Capital Region and Western New York didn’t meet the marks on some of their hospitalization metrics.

The Governor was asked about what changed. Here’s what his Secretary had to say:

((Melissa De Rosa, Secretary to the Governor))

Once we hit May 15th, as soon as a region met the benchmarks, they could enter Phase 1.

So the time reset on May 15th, which was the end of the ‘Pause.’

The last three days Western New York met the benchmarks.

State and county officials were able to identify enough tracers in Western New York.

But, they still need to finish up their training today.