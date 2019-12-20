West Corners robbery

ENDICOTT, NY – A suspect branding a knife robbed a Speedway in Endicott early this morning.

Police responded to the call in the 2 o clock hour at the Speedway in West Corners.

There were no injuries, however the suspect stole an undisclosed sum of money and cigarettes.

He then fled, appearing to be on foot.

Surveillance footage released by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office show the suspect wearing a black hoodie with white stripes, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 778-2334.

