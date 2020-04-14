Wegmans to operate stores at 15% to 20% of occupancy

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Wegmans is making more changes to help promote social distancing.

The grocery store chain with a location in Johnson City announced on its website that it will operate its stores at 15 to 20 % of its maximum occupancy.

Wegmans goes on to say that it is a company-wide initiative and something it been enacting at the store level as needed.

The chain is also now requiring each of its employees to go through a wellness check before each shift and is also providing masks for its workers.