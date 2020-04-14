Wegmans to operate stores at 15% to 20% of occupancy

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Wegmans is making more changes to help promote social distancing.

The grocery store chain with a location in Johnson City announced on its website that it will operate its stores at 15 to 20 % of its maximum occupancy.

Wegmans goes on to say that it is a company-wide initiative and something it been enacting at the store level as needed.

The chain is also now requiring each of its employees to go through a wellness check before each shift and is also providing masks for its workers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News