Wegmans plastic bag ban goes into effect Monday

Wegmans locations will no longer be giving out plastic bags, effective Monday January 27th.

For shoppers who don’t have re-usable bags, Wegmans will still offer their paper bags for five cents apiece, with the profits going to local food banks.

Shoppers can also buy reuseable bags for $1.19, with another option of reusing any saved plastic bags.

For those who shop via instacart, there will be no charge for the paper bags.

However, Wegmans will still stock plastic bags in order to bag certain items such as uncooked meant, prepared foods and bulk items.

Their long-term goal is to completely get rid of one-time use bags.