Wednesday’s episode of The Mel Robbins Show to show local Remarkable Woman winner

BINGHAMTON, NY – In March, NewsChannel 34 introduced our Remarkable Women winner, Reva Reid.

Reid was supposed to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show in New York City, with other Remarkable Women winners from across the country.

While COVID-19 concerns cancelled the live studio audience, the winners will still be featured on Wednesday’s episode.

Tune in to see which market winner gets the title of Mel’s Woman of the Year.

The episode airs Wednesday at 3 PM on WIVT-TV.

Reid will still get to enjoy her trip to New York, as now the tickets can be used for a future date of her choice.