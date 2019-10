(NBC, CNN, ABC News) A Binghamton man accused to shooting and killing an New York City Police Officer Sunday morning is now no longer the suspect.

The NYPD said Monday 27 year-old Antonio Williams, with an address listed as 118 Walnut Street in Binghamton, shot 33 year-old Officer Brian Mulkeen at 12:30 AM yesterday in the Bronx neighborhood of Edenwald where police have been working to reduce gang activity.