Weather forecast, November 20, 2019

The weather will remain mainly tranquil through Thursday, so most of this week is going to be uneventful.

A stray flurry or sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out Wednesday.

It will also turn milder Thursday into at least part of Friday with a bit of rain probably developing Thursday night into Friday which could end as snow late Friday/Friday night.

Wednesday: A bit brisk with a few scattered snow/rain showers possible. High in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

Thursday: Clouds increase and milder. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Breezy with some rain possibly ending as a little snow late Friday/Friday night. Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Brisk and it looks mainly dry at this time. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: More clouds than not, breezy and a bit milder. High 40 to 45.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.