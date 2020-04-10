Weather April 10; Cold and snowy today

(Friday, April 10th 2020) We’re dealing with a bought of some wintry weather Friday. Expect a chilly, windy, and at times a snowy day. Things slowly improve over the weekend.

A blustery northwest flow around Thursday’s storm is going to keep bursts of lake effect snow in the forecast Friday. A coating to a few inches of snow is definitely possible by Friday evening.

This is the case more so for the higher terrain of Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, and Otsego counties. It’s also going to be much cooler and still windy.

A gusty northwest wind over 20 mph will make the air feel like it’s below freezing.

At least the weekend and Easter Sunday look pretty good so far! We’ll have increasing sun Saturday.

Sunday morning starts out sunny with clouds increasing later in the day. Next week looks to start off mild, but unsettled.

Our next cold front Monday will not only bring more rain, but another round of chilly, unseasonable air to the area next week.

Friday: Blustery & cold with some rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind: WNW 15-30 mph.

Friday Night: Snow showers taper off. Wind slowly comes down. Lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Chance of a morning snow shower, otherwise some sun should develop. Highs near 45.

Sunday (Easter Sunday): Sunshine giving way to clouds. Rain after sunset. Highs 45 to 50.

Monday: Windy with some rain showers. Highs between 45 & 50.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Chance of rain and snow showers . Highs in the lower 40s.