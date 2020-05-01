Wearing a face mask: making sure yours is put on correctly

As we adjust to the “new normal,” one of the things that few of us are used to doing is wearing a mask.

Are you wearing yours correctly?

Here are some tips to ensure that your mask is fully protecting you when out in public.

  • If you’re using a disposable mask, there will be a flexible strip on one end. Make sure the mask is put on so that strip is on top, and then bend it around your nose.
  • Your mask should fully cover nose, mouth and chin areas.
  • Once your mask is on, it should not be touched.
  • Masks should be washed or disposed of regularly, depending on the frequency of use.

