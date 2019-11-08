“We Shall Find Peace” to open on Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri-Cities Opera is presenting a collection of songs from war time as it pays tribute to those who have served our country.

“We Shall Find Peace” takes place Sunday.

It features TCO resident artists, the opera’s chorus and Binghamton University voice students performing selections from musicals such as 1776, South Pacific and Miss Saigon as well as patriotic songs and opera arias.

Music Director John Cockerill says the selections all have a universal quality to them.

“I think it will be very moving. There are a lot of sad stories but also a lot of really rousing, inspiring, patriotic numbers. So, I think we will feel quite a mix of emotions at this performance,” says Cockerill.

The program will also include a selection from Beethoven’s opera “Fidelio” in conjunction with the Philharmonic’s Beethoven Project.

TCO has been engaging the local veteran community in recent years, including a production of the opera “Glory Denied” which chronicles the story of America’s longest captive Prisoner of War.

“We Shall Find Peace” takes place Sunday at 3pm at the Opera Center on Clinton Street.

Tickets are $29 for general seating, 39 for premium.

Admission is free for veterans but they must calll first to reserve a seat.

The number is 772-0400.