WBGH/WIVT to broadcast second COVID-19 Town Hall special

by: NC 34 Staff

Our viewers will again have the opportunity to hear from their New York Congressional representatives about what’s being done in Washington to combat the coronavirus.

NewsChannel 34 and NBC-5, along with Nexstar Media stations across New York, are hosting a live televised town hall Tuesday evening.

Upstate Congressional representatives, including Anthony Brindisi and Tom Reed are scheduled to participate in the virtual town hall.

You can submit a question by emailing News at NC34 dot com.

The COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall will take place from 7 to 8 P-M Tuesday on our stations and will also be streamed to BinghamtonHomepage.com.

The town hall will continue for an additional half hour online

