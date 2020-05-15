WBGH/WIVT to broadcast second COVID-19 Town Hall special

Our viewers will again have the opportunity to hear from their New York Congressional representatives about what’s being done in Washington to combat the coronavirus.

NewsChannel 34 and NBC-5, along with Nexstar Media stations across New York, are hosting a live televised town hall Tuesday evening.

Upstate Congressional representatives, including Anthony Brindisi and Tom Reed are scheduled to participate in the virtual town hall.

You can submit a question by emailing News at NC34 dot com.

The COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall will take place from 7 to 8 P-M Tuesday on our stations and will also be streamed to BinghamtonHomepage.com.

The town hall will continue for an additional half hour online