WBGH/NBC-5 to air Covid-19 Town Hall

Our viewers will have the opportunity to hear from their New York Congressional representatives about what’s being done in Washington to combat the coronavirus.

NBC-5, along with Nexstar Media stations across New York, is hosting a live televised town hall Tuesday evening.

8 Upstate Congressional representatives, including Anthony Brindisi, Tom Reed and Antonio Delgado are scheduled to participate in the virtual town hall.

You can submit a question by emailing News@NC34.com.

The COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall will take place from 7 to 8 PM Tuesday on NBC-5 and will also be streamed to BinghamtonHomepage.com.

The town hall will continue for an additional half hour online.

