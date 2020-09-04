Waverly man charged with enticing a child

WAVERLY, NY – A Waverly man is accused of trying to arrange sex with a 9 year-old girl.

The U-S Attorney’s Office has charged 39 year-old Jacob Gorman with attempting to entice a child.

Prosecutors say Gorman exchanged text messages last month with an undercover officer posing to be the mother of the fictitious child.

Gorman allegedly negotiated a price to have sex with the girl and drove to a pre-arranged meeting spot in Broome County where he was arrested last week.

He faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted.