Watkins Glen Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen update

WATKINS GLEN – Watkins Glen International announced earlier that the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen will be rescheduled for Labor Day weekend, September 3-6, 2020.

The event will feature all four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes for the second round of the four-race Michelin Endurance Cup schedule.

The weekend will also include the Tioga Downs Casino Resort 240, the four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race, as well as doubleheader races for both the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America.

Previously purchased tickets for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen will be honored on the rescheduled weekend. Visit www.TheGlen.com/assistance-IMSA for more details.