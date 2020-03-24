Waterman’s Distillery to make hand sanitizer

APALACHIN, NY – Another local business is taking matters into its own hands in the fight to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Waterman’s Distillery in Apalachin is pausing the production of whiskey to make hand sanitizer instead.

The sanitizer they make will be given out to healthcare organizations and not sold at the distillery.

Hand sanitizer has been flying off the shelves at stores across the country.

Waterman’s Co-Owner Michelle Alig says it was not hard to make this choice for the sake of the community.

“All we want out of this is for people to be kind to others. Do what you can. Do your part. I think that is the biggest message. We are all in this together. So whether you are someone who has been asked to stay home, stay home,” says Alig.

The distillery is still selling food and drinks to go at this time.

Like other eateries, you can do curb-side pick up, and get your order without ever getting out of your car.

Alig says they have enough whiskey to last a long time.