Water Street Parking Ramp to get replaced

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is looking to take the next step in its effort to address aging parking ramps in downtown.

Now that the new ramp on Hawley Street in nearing completion, the City is turning its attention to the Water Street Parking Garage.

The city is requesting proposals from developers to demolish the existing ramp, which was built in 1970, and replace it with a new parking structure.

Binghamton says plans could include housing or commercial space as well.

It will continue to serve neighboring Boscov’s department store and other downtown businesses.

Over 3 million dollars in government support has been set aside for the project.