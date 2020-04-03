Water Street Brewing Company raises money to help feed hospital workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local brewery is doing its part to help feed medical professionals while they work.

Water Street Brewing Company has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to purchase meals from local restaurants.

The food is then being sent to medical professionals throughout the area who are working tirelessly to help in the battle against COVID-19.

The head brewer at Water Street, Nick Hall, calls this a win-win scenario for people looking to help out both local businesses and medical professionals.

“I think this is a great opportunity to provide both staff at Water Street, but also other restaurants, opportunities to do some work, and do some good for the community. And so, if people are willing to, and able to, donate, then we’re hoping to grow this into a big thing that provides jobs for people. Not just at Water Street, but also several other businesses locally,” says Hall.

The brewery will be delivering to different locations on a daily basis, beginning with Thursday’s stop at the Lourdes Emergency Room.

You can donate to the Go Fund Me campaign here.