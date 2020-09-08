Water infrastructure improvement project completed in Town of Dickinson

TOWN OF DICKINSON – After several months of repairs, the Town of Dickinson water infrastructure improvement project has been completed.

Back in January, State Senator Fred Akshar secured 1-million dollars in state funding to replace over 6,600 feet of water pipes in Dickinson.

The upgrades stemmed from numerous water breaks last August due to deteriorating piping, with 15 occurring in a 3-week span.

While not all the piping was in imminent danger, Akshar and the town decided that enough damage had already been done, and that it was best to get ahead of the issue before it got worse.

“The fact that the infrastructure was crumbling sent a very clear message. The supervisor and the highway superintendent came to us. We had a collective discussion, how could we be helpful to the residents in the Town of Dickinson? And very quickly, we came to the realization that we, in fact, had to help the Town of Dickinson repair the infrastructure,” says Akshar.

While the project was funded for 1-million dollars, it was completed under budget, and was done so without raising taxes or water rates to local residents.