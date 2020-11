OWEGO, NY – It may still be a week out from Thanksgiving, but the Tioga County Historical Society is all ready for Christmas.

Their O Tanenbaum annual display is back again, featuring over 50 trees each decked out by a different organization.

It’s also an auction, so each tree is eligible to be bid on.

The winner of the auction takes home the tree itself as well the ornaments and accessories that are with it.

The display is only up until November 12th.