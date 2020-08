August 27 – Meet Sunlight!

Sunlight is the last of “sun” cats and the last cat we have for Pet of the Day!

Like her sisters, Sunlight was a stray who was taken in by the Broome County Humane Society.

To learn more about Sunlight you can visit her at the Broome County Humane Society.

To learn more about adoptions you can visit CleartheShelters.com.