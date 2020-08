August 20th: Meet Tostito!

Tostito is a one and a half year old short hair who came from an animal cruelty case with roughly 16 other cats.

While he wasn’t in the best health upon arriving, he’s all better now and waiting for his forever home.

You can find Tostito at the Broome County Humane Society and for more adoption information you can visit CleartheShelters.com.