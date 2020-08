August 25: Meet Sunshine!

Sunlight is a 2 month old female, and part of a new batch of kittens at the Broome County Humane Society.

Sunlight was a stray and comes in with her siblings, Sunlight and Sunrise.

We’ll be sharing more about Sunlight and Sunrise in the coming days, but for now you can check them all out at the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoption information can be found at CleartheShelters.com.