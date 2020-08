August 21: Meet Mistoffelees!

Coming from the foster program, Mistoffelees is another one of the Humane Society’s kittens named after Cats musical characters.

Mistoffelees is all ready to go home as his shots are all up to date, however he would need to come back to be fixed when he is old enough.

To learn more about Mistoffelees and all the other cats and kittens you can visit the Broome County Humane Society.

Learn more about adoption at CleartheShelters.com.