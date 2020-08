August 13 – Meet Manse!

Manse is 3 months old, and came to the shelter with his brothers and sisters, all who are named after different kinds of homes.

Manse is all set to go, with vaccines up to date.

If you’re interested in seeing Manse, you can check him out at the Broome County Humane Society.

If you want more information on adopting, visit Cleartheshelters.com.