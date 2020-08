August 11 – Meet Homestead!

Homestead is a 3 week old male kitten waiting to be adopted!

He was found, along with his brothers and sisters, in an abandoned house.

Homestead can’t wait to be adopted, and reminds you that cats at the Humane Society are buy one get one free, so maybe you’ll take a sibling, too.

To find out more about Homestead, check him out at the Broome County Humane Society, and you can adopt him at Cleartheshelters.com.