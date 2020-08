August 14 – Meet Farvey!

Farvey is a 3 year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for awhile.

Farvey really wants to go home (as you can see), and is looking for a loving family to take him.

Farvey is deaf, but very loving.

Adoption information for Farvey can be found at Cleartheshelters.com, and you can visit him at the Broome County Humane Society.