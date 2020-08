August 18 – For today’s Adoptable Pet of the Day, we invite you to meet Elvis!

Elvis is a 2 month old male kitten who is fully up to date with his shots and vaccines and is already fixed.

He came to the shelter with a bunch of siblings who are already adopted, so Elvis figures it’s his time to go home too!

Find out more about Elvis at the Broome County Humane Society, or visit Cleartheshelters.com.