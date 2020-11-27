WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, Jerusalem Artichoke Soup

BINGHAMTON, NY – With a long, cold winter ahead, this tasty, healthy soup will warm you right up!
Here’s what you need:
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup chopped onion
2 celery stalks, chopped
2 large garlic cloves, chopped
2 pounds jersusalem artichokes, peeled and cut into chunks
1 quart chicken stock (vegetable stock can also be used)
Salt and pepper
- Sauté the onions, celery and garlic by heating the butter in a soup pot over medium- high heat. Cook the onions and celery until soft, which should be about 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
2. Add artichokes and stock and bring down to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, until artichokes break down, about 45 minutes
3. Puree the soup by using an immersion blender or regular blender or finest grate on a food mill.