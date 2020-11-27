WATCH: Nutrition in the Kitchen, Jerusalem Artichoke Soup

BINGHAMTON, NY – With a long, cold winter ahead, this tasty, healthy soup will warm you right up!

Here’s what you need:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup chopped onion

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 large garlic cloves, chopped

2 pounds jersusalem artichokes, peeled and cut into chunks

1 quart chicken stock (vegetable stock can also be used)

Salt and pepper

  1. Sauté the onions, celery and garlic by heating the butter in a soup pot over medium- high heat. Cook the onions and celery until soft, which should be about 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

2. Add artichokes and stock and bring down to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, until artichokes break down, about 45 minutes

3. Puree the soup by using an immersion blender or regular blender or finest grate on a food mill.

