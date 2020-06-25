WATCH: Nate Krause wins a car in Binghamton Devils and Jack Sherman Toyota’s Chuck a Puck contest

BINGHAMTON, NY – The winner of the Chuck a Puck contest hosted by the Binghamton Devils and Jack Sherman Toyota has been announced.

Nate Krause claimed victory in the Zoom contest and will soon be on the road with his brand new Yaris, courtesy of Jack Sherman.

Krause picked the number 34, hoping the keys labeled with that number would start the car, which it did, of course.

The Devils also raised $5,000 in fundraising efforts from the event, which was given to help rebuild the OurSpace playground.

Watch Krause’s reaction below:

And his interview with the Devils: