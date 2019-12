You could save a life this holiday season.

The Broome County Humane Society is partnering with the Staffworks Fund for a special fundraiser – the Save a Life Campaign.

By calling in Thursday, the Staffworks Fund will match the money raised by the BC Humane Society up to $30,000.

That means more money to care for these animals, especially the expensive vet bills.

Anyone interested in participating in the phone-a-thon should call 607-724-3709 between 9am and 6:30pm on Thursday.