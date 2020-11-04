WATCH: Claudia Tenney’s late night remarks, feeling comfortable with lead over Brindisi

Claudia Tenney is feeling good about her chances to beat Congressman Anthony Brindisi for the 22nd District Congressional seat.

Tenney won back in 2016, and was defeated by Brindisi in 2018.

She took to the podium around 11:30 on Election Night, discussing her lead against Brindisi.

At 1 AM Wednesday morning, Tenney’s team released the following:

Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for Congress in New York’s 22nd District, addressed a room filled with supporters and declared that she has confidence that her campaign will prevail after all the votes are counted.

While the county boards of election continue to count the votes in NY22, returns suggest that the voters of Central New York and the Southern Tier will send Claudia Tenney back to Congress to represent them in Washington. Tenney leads Anthony Brindisi by over 30,000 votes by midnight on election day. Even with outstanding absentee ballots, Brindisi’s path to victory is extremely narrow.

On election night, Tenney supporters gathered at the Nothin’ Fancy Cafe in Vernon, New York to watch returns. Her son, Trey, introduced Claudia saying “I don’t know anyone with as much grit as my mom.”

Claudia Tenney said:



“Based on early returns, I am confident that our campaign will prevail. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring support for our campaign. I want to thank our volunteers and supporters for all their hard work and the voters of the 22nd District for their confidence. Voters here know that our country and our communities are worth fighting for and I will carry that fight to Washington. America and Upstate New York need champions that will always put the people first. I pledge to always put Central New York and the Southern Tier first. The work to Make Upstate New York and the United States of America Great Again has only just begun.”

Anthony Brindisi’s campaign released this statement at 9:44 AM which did not concede the race:

UTICA, New York – Anthony Brindisi, candidate for New York’s 22nd district, issued the following statement:

Regardless of if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, an Independent, if you voted for me or not, we are all Americans first. As the count continues, we are in for a long couple of weeks. It is important that the people of NY-22 have their voice heard and send a representative to Congress who shows up, works with both parties, and stands up to anyone on behalf of this community. It is the honor of a lifetime to serve you in Congress.

Additional background information:

In 2020: More than 64K absentee ballots requested

Race in 2018 was not called until 11/20

In 2018: 14K absentee ballots returned

As of Tuesday morning, Tenney is beating Brindisi 139,883 to 111,461, According to the New York State Board of Elections.

More local results are available here.