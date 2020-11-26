WATCH: Broome County Dog Shelter wish list for the Holidays

November 26: Happy Thanksgiving!

We don’t have a new dog to feature today, however, we chatting with Broome County Dog Shelter Manager Kelly Conlon about what donations they need.

The shelter is always in need of laundry detergent and cleaning supplies like Clorox bleach or Dawn dish soap.

Things directly for the dogs are needed as well, including Purina One dry dog food, nyla bones and rawhides.

And monetary donations are always welcome as well.

Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM – 4:30 PM.

Visit the Broome County Dog Shelter’s website for more.

