9/29: Today’s exhibit is of a unique animal known as the Binturong.

Specifically, our species on the property is the Palawan Binturong, from the islands of Palawan.

Now, they are also known as the Bearcat.

Now, neither bear nor cat, their closest cousin is actually that of the Civet or the Fossa.

Binghamton University students, this is your real mascot.