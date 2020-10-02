WATCH: Animal Adventures with Jordan, Emus

The featured species today is the Emu, which is a member of the ratite family.

The ratite family consists of birds that are flightless, like ostrich, rhea, cassowary, and even kiwi. They are the 2nd-tallest member of the ratite family, behind the ostrich.

Uniquely enough, this species is identified by the sounds they make.

Males, producing a burping sound, and females, a drumming sound in their chest.

After breeding, they will lay beautiful emerald and aqua-green eggs, and sit on them until hatching.