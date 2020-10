October 20: Today’s kitten is 5 week-old Phoebe.

Phoebe is brand new to the shelter and is still too young to be adopted, though she will be available soon.

Phoebe came in an emergency situation, and was covered in scratches and blood upon arrival.

She’s since been cleaned and patched up and will soon be ready to head home.

Find an application for Phoebe at Everydogsdream.org.