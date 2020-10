October 22 – Today we’re featuring Nile.

Nile has a unique situation where he came to the shelter with brothers and sisters younger than him.

Nile may be a male, but he’s really shown some great “mothering” skills with his siblings while at the shelter.

He’s only ten months old, so a little bit of a kitten still, and he’s ready to go home.

Submit your application for Nile at Everydogsdream.org.