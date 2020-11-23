WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, Meet Miles

November 23: Meet Miles!

Miles and his sister, Sarah, were found as strays and brought into the shelter.

While they love each other, they do not have to be adopted as a pair.

If you’re interested in Miles, contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

