Washington DC business switches from soap to sanitizer

WASHINGTON, DC – Companies around the country have, literally overnight, retooled their business to help fight the coronavirus.

Distilleries across the country have halted production of alcohol to make hand sanitizer.

Car companies like Tesla are building ventilators instead of cars.

NewsChannel 34’s Anna Wiernicki shows us one small business in Washington D.C. that has already produced 3 million bottles of hand sanitizer in less than two weeks.

“Here is our liquid handsoap, we have a lot of different varieties.”

For 10 years, David Simnick at Soapbox has made and sold soap with a mission.

“Every time someone buys one of our products we donate a bar of soap,” says Simnick.

But when one of their partners called in March requesting hand sanitizer, that mission grew.

“Within 24 hours we had source to formula, we created a whole bottle and design and look, we were able to get the approval from the FDA and then we went to market.”

In three weeks Simnick and his team produced three million bottles of sanitizer, a process he says would normally take nine months.

Soapbox is just one of the companies stepping up to meet the demand for essential supplies.

For example, right now, Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka is shifting production to produce 24 tons of hand sanitizer.

“To me it’s just a kind of indicator of the kind of ingenuity and the adaptability of our entrepreneurs in Texas and elsewhere to step up and meet the need,” says Texas Senator John Cornyn.

This week, companies like Telsa and Xerox say they’re revving up work to help address the shortage of ventilators.

“We really want to provide something that is essential PPE,” says Simnick.

Simnick says Soapbox is standing by their commitment to charity and will donate three million bars of soap to match the bottles of hand sanitizers they sell to hospitals and retailers across the country.