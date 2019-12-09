Walton man dies from snowmobile fall through ice

WALTON, NY – The New York State Police at Sidney are reporting a man has died on Chipmonk Hollow Road in Walton.

46 year-old Jeffrey Bensen was riding his snowmobile on the road with a friend across a pond.

His sled fell through the ice, and it is believed that he died of hypothermia/cardiac arrest after the fall.

The friend told the police he heard the ice crack and went back.

He found Benson unresponsive and called 911.

He was pulled out of the water by members of the Walton fire department and EMS.

