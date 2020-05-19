Walton High School shares graduation plans

WALTON, NY – One local school district has found a way for seniors to walk across the stage in June.

Walton High School has outlined a social distancing friendly commencement plan after asking students and families what graduation factors are most important to them.

Each senior will be given a 5 to 10 minute time slot in which they will walk across the stage and receive their diploma with their families present.

Principal Art Loomis says that it may take all day, but the school is willing to put in the work to give its 65 seniors some sort of normalcy.

“I think it’s extremely important to try and add as much normalcy into this commencement ceremony as possible, even though it is, even though we are restricted in some ways, we do feel like we have the best plan together that we possibly could,” says Loomis.

The students will receive their diplomas on June 13th, and the district will edit video footage together and include administrative remarks, as well as valedictorian and salutatorian speeches.

The full graduation video will be aired on the planned commencement day of June 27th.