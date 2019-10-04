Walnut Street Fall Festival returns, drawing kids and families

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Fall is in the air in the NoMa section of Binghamton.

The 4th annual Fall Festival took place Wednesday at Walnut Street Park.

The event included activities such as pumpkin painting, the Binghamton Zoo van, and a hot chocolate station.

They even wrapped kids in tape and rolled them through candy, calling it “Stop, Drop and Tootsie Roll.”

George Homsy, an assistant professor at B-U as well as the Director of the Sustainable Communities program, says the families in the North of Main, or NoMa, neighborhood look forward to the event.

“What we do in the North of Main neighborhood is not just the Fall Festival. At the Community Center that we have at 85 Walnut Street, we’re running a lot of programming in terms of helping people with educational lessons, helping adults with education, helping students with going back to school, having after school programs,” says Homsy.

The Fall Festival has no vendors, instead it’s organized by volunteer BU students and community members.

Homsy says the goal is to improve the neighborhood’s reputation, a little at a time.